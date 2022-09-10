THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins welcomes Valdosta

The Demons (1-1) were coming off an exciting overtime thriller last week, beating Northside 17-10. The Wildcats (3-0) came into the game outscoring their opponents 116-15.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons welcomed the Valdosta Wildcats to town Friday night.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium:

