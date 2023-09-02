THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Warner Robins battles Northside in our Game of the Week

The Eagles' (2-0) last win against Warner Robins came seven years ago in 2016. The Demons (0-1) led the overall series 40-25.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Some call it the biggest rivalry in Georgia! The Warner Robins Demons battled the Northside Eagles in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium: