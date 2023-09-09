THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans welcomes Perry

The Veterans Warhawks (2-0) had only allowed six points this season but had lost two straight to the Perry. The Panthers (1-1) beat Veterans 37-6 last season.

KATHLEEN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers visited the Veterans Warhawks on Friday night.

The Warhawks (2-0) had only allowed six points this season but had lost two straight to the Panthers.

The Panthers (1-1) beat Veterans 37-6 last season.

Check out the highlights from Freedom Field.