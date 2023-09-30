THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Thomas Co. Central in Perry

The Yellow Jackets (5-0) were scoring 45 points per game while only allowing nine points per game. The Warhawks (3-2) lost to Northgate last week.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Due to a scheduling conflict, the Veterans Warhawks hosted the Thomas County Central Yellow Jackets in Perry at Herb St. John Stadium on Friday.

This was the region opener for both teams.

Check out the highlights.