THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Richmond Academy

The Warhawks have a new head coach, Josh Ingram, who was the Offensive Coordinator the last four seasons at Veterans.

KATHLEEN, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Veterans Warhawks welcomed the Richmond Academy Musketeers to Freedom Field.

The Warhawks have a new head coach, Josh Ingram, who was the Offensive Coordinator the last four seasons at Veterans.

Check out the highlights below: