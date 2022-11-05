THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Veterans hosts Houston County in our Game of the Week

This was the last regular season game for both teams. Win this game, and you're in the playoffs.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Houston County Bears faced the Veterans Warhawks in our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

The Bears (7-2, 2-2 in 1-6A) beat Tift County 66-7 last week. The Warhawks (5-4, 1-3 in 1-6A) lost to Northside 58-7 last week.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Freedom Field:

