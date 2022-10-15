THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall visits Mount de Sales

The Cavaliers (2-4, 0-1) had lost four in a row after losing to FPD 36-10 last week. The Trojans (4-3, 1-0) had won two straight, including a 33-28 win against Stratford last week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers welcomed in the Tattnall Trojans to Mike Garvin Stadium on Friday night.

Tattnall beat Mount de Sales 61-33 last year.

Check out the highlights below:

