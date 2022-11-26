THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall travels to Stratford for our Game of the Week

The last time these teams met in the playoffs was in 2016. Tattnall won 13-7.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Tattnall Trojans went on the road to play the Stratford Eagles with a trip to the championship game on the line.

The Eagles have won three in a row and average 35PPG while giving up 21 PPG. The Trojans beat Stratford on October 7 at home 33-28.

Shaaz Peerani has the higlights from Eagle Field: