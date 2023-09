THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall hosts Mount Vernon

The Trojans (1-3) lost to Bowdon last week and were allowing 41 points per game this season. The Mustangs (3-0) beat the Trojans last year, 35-34.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Tattnall Trojans hosted the Mount Vernon Mustangs on Friday night.

Here are the highlights from Jack Baynes Field.