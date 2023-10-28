THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall hosts FPD

The Vikings (4-3-1, 1-1) lost a close one last week to John Milledge, 27-22. FPD was averaging 29 points per game. The Trojans (4-4, 2-0) beat FPD last season, 42-28, and led the overall series 34-20.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FPD Vikings traveled to Jack Baynes Field to take on the Tattnall Trojans in Week 11 of The End Zone.

Check out the highlights.