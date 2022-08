THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Tattnall faces Schley County

The Trojans coming off a 9-2 season last year, taking on the Wildcats who are ranked #1 in A-Division II.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — The Tattnall Trojans welcomed the Schley County Wildcats to Jack Baynes Field.

The Trojans coming off a 9-2 season last year, taking on the Wildcats who are ranked #1 in A-Division II.

Here are the highlights: