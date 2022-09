THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford welcomes Deerfield-Windsor

The Eagles (4-1) have beaten the Knights (4-1) in the last three straight seasons, including 41-11 last year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –The Stratford Eagles hosted the Deerfield-Windsor Knights from Albany.

Here are the highlights from Eagle Field: