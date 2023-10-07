THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford welcomes Tattnall

The Trojans (2-4) beat the Eagles in the regular season last year but lost to them in the playoffs. The Eagles (4-2) shut out Deerfield-Windsor last week, 29-0.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles hosted the Tattnall Trojans at Eagle Field on Friday night.

The Trojans (2-4) beat the Eagles in the regular season last year but lost to them in the playoffs. The Eagles (4-2) shut out Deerfield-Windsor last week, 29-0.

This was the region opener for both teams.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights.