THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford welcomes Tattnall
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles hosted the Tattnall Trojans at Eagle Field on Friday night.
The Trojans (2-4) beat the Eagles in the regular season last year but lost to them in the playoffs. The Eagles (4-2) shut out Deerfield-Windsor last week, 29-0.
This was the region opener for both teams.
Tucker Sargent has the highlights.