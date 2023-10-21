THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford takes on Mount de Sales in our Game of the Week

The Eagles (4-4, 0-2) had won two in a row against Mount de Sales and led the overall series 32-19. The Cavaliers (0-7, 0-2) were only scoring 11 points per game while allowing more than 35 points per game. They had lost 16 games in a row.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers welcome the Stratford Eagles for our Week 10 Game of the Week on The End Zone.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Mike Garvin Stadium.