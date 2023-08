THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts Westfield

This was Stratford's first game of the season. The Eagles beat Westfield 39-17 last year.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westfield Hornets traveled to Stratford to take on the Eagles in week two.

The Hornets (1-0) beat Deerfield-Windsor 27-23 last week.

Check out the highlights from Eagle Field.