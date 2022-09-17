THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts Pacelli

The Eagles (3-0) were averaging 41 PPG and trying to remain undefeated on the season. The Vikings (3-1) shut out Mount de Sales last week 38-0.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles welcomed the Pacelli Vikings from Columbus in Week 5.

Check out the battle of the private schools from Eagle Field: