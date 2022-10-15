THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts John Milledge in our Game of the Week
Stratford had won four in a row against John Milledge in a 5-game series.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The John Milledge Trojans traveled to Macon to take on the Stratford Eagles.
The Trojans (6-0) were scoring 52 points per game while only allowing 8 points per game. They had won 42 games in a row. This was their region opener.
The Eagles (5-2, 0-1) lost their region opener last week to Tattnall, 33-28. Stratford had won four in a row against John Milledge in a 5-game series.
The last time the teams faced off was in 2011. The Eagles won that game 42-28.
Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Eagle Field: