THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford hosts John Milledge in our Game of the Week

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The John Milledge Trojans traveled to Macon to take on the Stratford Eagles.

The Trojans (6-0) were scoring 52 points per game while only allowing 8 points per game. They had won 42 games in a row. This was their region opener.

The Eagles (5-2, 0-1) lost their region opener last week to Tattnall, 33-28. Stratford had won four in a row against John Milledge in a 5-game series.

The last time the teams faced off was in 2011. The Eagles won that game 42-28.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Eagle Field:

