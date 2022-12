THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Stratford battles Pacelli

The Eagles lost at home to Pacelli 21-7 on September 16. The Vikings had won 10 straight games.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Stratford Eagles played the Pacelli Vikings for the GIAA 4A state championship at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium.

The Eagles lost at home to Pacelli 21-7 on September 16. The Vikings had won 10 straight games.

Stratford is looking for its first state title since 2004.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights: