THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Southwest visits ACE

The Gryphons (7-1, 4-1 in 2-AA) had won three in a row after beating Rutland 44-30 last week. The Patriots (3-5, 3-2 in 2-AA) beat Kendrick 27-8 last week.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The ACE Gryphons welcomed the Southwest Patriots Week 11 of The End Zone.

The Gryphons (7-1, 4-1 in 2-AA) had won three in a row after beating Rutland 44-30 last week. The Patriots (3-5, 3-2 in 2-AA) beat Kendrick 27-8 last week.

This was the first ever meeting between the two teams.

Here are the highlights:

