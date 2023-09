THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Southwest hosts Pike County

The Patriots (0-2) lost to Westside last week, 35-28. The Pirates (0-2) had been outscored 99-12 in two games.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots welcomed in the Pike County Pirates to Ed DeFore Sports Complex in Week 3.

Let’s see who gets their first win of the season: