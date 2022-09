THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Southwest hosts Jordan

The Patriots (0-3) were looking for their first win of the season. The Red Jackets (0-3) lost to ACE last week, 49-20.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots welcomed the Jordan Red Jackets to Henderson Stadium Friday night.

Check out the highlights below: