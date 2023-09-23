THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Rutland hosts Spencer

The Hurricanes (2-2, 1-0) opened up region play with a win by beating the Central Chargers, and lookd to remain undefeated in region play.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Rutland Hurricanes welcomed in the Spencer Greenwave Owls to Ed DeFore Sports Complex on Friday night.

The Hurricanes (2-2, 1-0) opened up region play with a win by beating the Central Chargers, and lookd to remain undefeated in region play.

This is the first region game for the Greenwave Owls.

Check out the highlights.