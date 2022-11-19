THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Wayne County

The Panthers were ranked #3 in AAAA and had won 10 games in a row while allowing seven points or less in nine straight games. The Yellow Jackets were 9-2 after going 0-9 last season.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Perry Panthers welcomed in the Wayne County Yellow Jackets on Friday night.

The Panthers were ranked #3 in AAAA and had won 10 games in a row while allowing seven points or less in nine straight games. The Yellow Jackets were 9-2 after going 0-9 last season.

These teams last played each other in 1993.

The winner would face Lovett or North Oconee.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Herb St. John Stadium:

