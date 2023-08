THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry hosts Houston County for our Game of the Week

The Bears (1-0) beat 57-56 Perry last year.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers welcomed in the Houston County Bears for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

The Bears (1-0) beat 57-56 Perry last year.

The Panthers were playing their first game of the season after going 10-2 last year and winning the region for the third consecutive time.

Shaaz Peerani has highlights from Herb St. John Stadium.