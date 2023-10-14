THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County visits Mary Persons in our Game of the Week

The Trojans (2-4) started the season 0-4 but had won two straight. This was their region opener. The Bulldogs (6-1, 1-0) shut out Jackson 49-0 last week and had won five straight games.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mary Persons Bulldogs hosted the Peach County Trojans for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

Peach County led the overall series 12-7.

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field.