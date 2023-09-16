THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Perry visits Peach County

The Panthers (2-1) beat the Trojans 35-7 last season. The last time the Trojans (0-3) lost their first three games to start the season was 2005. They went on to win the state title.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers visited the Peach County Trojans in Week 5 of The End Zone.

Could the Trojans get their first win of the season against the high-powered offense of Perry?

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Trojan Stadium.