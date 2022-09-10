THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County hosts Jones County in our Game of the Week

The Trojans (1-1) were coming off a BYE last week. The Greyhounds (2-1) were looking to rebound from last week's loss to Perry.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans welcomed the Jones County Greyhounds to Fort Valley Friday night.

The Trojans (1-1) were coming off a BYE last week. The Greyhounds (2-1) were looking to rebound from last week’s loss to Perry.

It’s the first meeting between the teams since 1997.

Shaaz Peerani has the Game of the Week highlights: