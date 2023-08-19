THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Peach County hosts Baldwin for our Game of the Week

Football is back! The Baldwin Braves traveled to Peach County to take on the Trojans for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Football is back! The Baldwin Braves traveled to Peach County to take on the Trojans for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

There’s a familiar name in a new place, as Marquis Westbrook, who coached Warner Robins to two state titles, replaced Chad Campbell at Peach County. The Trojans scored 32 points per game last year and went 8-4, but they enter 2023 with only three returning starters.

Jessie Hicks enters his seventh season in his second stint with the Braves. They were coming off a 4-7 season, their lowest win total since 2016.

Let’s see who starts the season off on a winning note. Our Shaaz Peerani has highlights from Trojan Stadium: