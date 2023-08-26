THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside welcomes Peach County

The Eagles (1-0) beat Peach County 35-7 last season. The Trojans (0-1) had lost three straight to the Eagles and hadn't beaten them since 2019.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans traveled to McConnell-Talbert Stadium Friday to take on the Northside Eagles.

Bill Shanks has the highlights.