THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside visits Peach County

The Trojans were looking to start the season 2-0 after beating Baldwin. The Eagles lost their opening season game to Jones County.

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach County Trojans hosted the Northside Eagles on Friday night.

The Trojans were looking to start the season 2-0 after beating Baldwin. The Eagles lost their opening season game to Jones County.

41NBC’s Tucker Sargent has highlights from Trojan Stadium: