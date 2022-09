THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northside hosts Tift County

The Eagles (3-2), beat Crisp County last week 29-10. The Blue Devils (1-4), are allowing 36 PPG.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northside Eagles welcomed in Tift County on Thursday night.

This is the region opener for both teams.

Check out the highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium: