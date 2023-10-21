THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast welcomes Spencer

The Raiders (6-1, 4-0) had won six straight and were scoring 38 points per game while only giving up 14 points per game. The Greenwave Owls (5-2, 4-0) had won four straight and beat Northeast 14-13 last season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders hosted the Spencer Greenwave Owls at Thompson Stadium on Friday night.

Check out the highlights.