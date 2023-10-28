THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Jordan
The Raiders (6-2, 4-1) had given up only 12 points per game in their last three games. The Red Jackets (0-7, 0-4) lost to the Central Chargers last week, 34-14.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders welcomed the Jordan Red Jackets to Thompson Stadium on Friday night.
The Raiders (6-2, 4-1) had given up only 12 points per game in their last three games.
The Red Jackets (0-7, 0-4) lost to the Central Chargers last week, 34-14.
Tucker Sargent has the highlights.