THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Southwest

The Raiders (2-2) had won two in a row after beating ACE 47-21 last week. The Patriots (1-3) got their first win of the season last week, shutting out Jordan 63-0.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Southwest Patriots and Northeast Raiders met at Thompson Stadium Friday night.

Check out the highlights: