THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Jordan

The Raiders (5-3, 4-1 in 2-AA) were scoring 36 points per game while only giving up 16. The Red Jackets (0-8, 0-5 in 2-AA) had only scored six points all season.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders hosted the Jordan Red Jackets at Thompson Stadium on Friday night.

Check out the highlights below:

