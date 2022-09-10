THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Carver

The Raiders (0-2) were trying to win their first game of the season after losing to Mary Persons in Week One and Fitzgerald in Week Two. The Tigers (2-0) were ranked #2 in AAA.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Northeast Raiders welcomed the Carver Tigers to Henderson Stadium Friday.

Check out the highlights below:



