The End Zone Highlights: Mount De Sales Welcomes Pinewood Christian

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers welcomed the Pinewood Christian Patriots to Mike Garvin Stadium for Week 6.

The Cavaliers (2-1) were coming off a 49-21 loss to Westfield. The Christian Patriots (1-2) beat FPD 34-28 last week.

Mount de Sales had not lost to Pinewood since 1981.

Here are the highlights: