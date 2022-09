THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mount de Sales visits Westfield

It was the first time these two teams had played since 2013.

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mount de Sales Cavaliers traveled to Marvin Arrington Stadium to take on the Westfield Hornets in Perry.

The Hornets (2-2) had won eight straight against Mount de Sales. The Cavaliers (2-1) were only scoring 16 points per game while giving up 21 points per game.

Here are the highlights: