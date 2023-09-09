THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Mary Persons hosts Haralson County

The Mary Persons Bulldogs (2-1) were ranked 10th in AAA by the Atlanta Journal Constitution. The Haralson County Rebelss (0-2) lost to Mary Persons last year, 38-17.

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Mary Persons Bulldogs welcomed the Haralson County Rebels to Dan Pitts Stadium at Mitchell Field on Friday.

The Mary Persons Bulldogs (2-1) were ranked 10th in AAA by the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

The Rebels (0-2) lost to Mary Persons last year, 38-17.

Bill Shanks has the highlights.