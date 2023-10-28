THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Jones County travels to Warner Robins in our Game of the Week

The Greyhounds (6-2, 4-0) lost to Warner Robins last year, 54-30, and had lost three straight to the Demons. The Demons (5-3, 4-0) were averaging only 23 points per game while giving up 30 points per game.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons hosted the Jones County Greyhounds in a huge game with the 2-AAAAA region championship on the line.

The Greyhounds (6-2, 4-0) lost to Warner Robins last year, 54-30, and had lost three straight to the Demons.

The Demons (5-3, 4-0) were averaging only 23 points per game while giving up 30 points per game.

Shaaz has our Game of the Week highlights from McConnell-Talbert Stadium.