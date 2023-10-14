THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Jones County hosts Dutchtown

The Greyhounds (5-2, 3-0) beat Ola 48-17 last week and had won four in a row. The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) lost to Warner Robins, 29-22, two weeks ago.

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Jones County Greyhounds welcomed the Dutchtown Bulldogs to Greyhound Field on Friday night.

The Greyhounds (5-2, 3-0) beat Ola 48-17 last week and had won four in a row.

The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1) lost to Warner Robins, 29-22, two weeks ago.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights.