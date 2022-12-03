THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Johnson County welcomes Schley County

The Trojans were scoring 41 points per game and only giving up 11 points per game. The Wildcats had won 10 games in a row and had scored 50 or more points in the last five games.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Johnson County Trojans hosted the Schley County Wildcats for a trip to the state championship game in GHSA Class A-II.

This is the first time Johnson County had made the state semifinals since 2005. The Trojans hadn’t won the title since 1979 when Herschel Walker played for the school.

Check out the highlights from Herschel Walker Field:



