THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Johnson County hosts Clinch County

Clinch County is 3-0 all time against Johnson County. The winner takes on Wilcox County or Schley County next week.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The Johnson County Trojans welcome in the Clinch County Panthers to Herschel Walker Field.

The Trojans are still undefeated. The team is scoring 41PPG while giving up just 10PPG. The Panthers are scoring 35 PPG, while only allowing 18 PPG.

Here are the highlights: