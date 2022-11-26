THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge welcomes Valwood

The Trojans have won 48 games in a row and three straight championships. The Valiants were shutout by John Milledge last year 56-0 and lost to them in the 2019 state championship game.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– The John Milledge Trojans hosted the Valwood Valiants on Friday night for a spot in the GIAA AAA championship game.

The winner faces Brookwood or Deerfield-Windsor.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Trojan Field.