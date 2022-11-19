THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge welcomes Heritage

The Trojans had won 47 games in a row and were scoring 47 points per game while only giving up nine points per game. The Hawks won their first round game last week, 36-6.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The John Milledge Trojans hosted the Heritage Hawks from Newnan in the GIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.

The winner would play Gatewood or Augusta Prep.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Trojan Field:

