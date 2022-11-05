THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge visits Tattnall

The Trojans (9-0, 3-0) had won 45 games in a row after beating Mount de Sales 54-7 last week. The Trojans (6-3, 3-0) beat FPD 42-28 last week and had won four in a row.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Tattnall Trojans hosted the John Milledge Trojans in the final regular season game on Friday night.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights from Jack Baynes Field:

