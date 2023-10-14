THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge welcomes Stratford

The Trojans (6-0) were on a 56-game winning streak. Their last loss was in November 2018. The Eagles (4-3, 0-1) lost to John Milledge in a close one last year, 21-7.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Stratford Eagles visited the John Milledge Trojans in Week 9 of The End Zone.

Bill Shanks has the highlights from Trojan Field.