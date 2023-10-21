THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: John Milledge visits FPD

The Trojans (7-0, 1-0) beat FPD 56-7 last season and had won 57 games in a row. The Vikings (4-2-1, 1-0) were scoring 30 points per game while allowing 21 points per game.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The FPD Vikings hosted the John Milledge Trojans at George S. Johnson Memorial Stadium on Friday.

The Trojans (7-0, 1-0) beat FPD 56-7 last season and had won 57 games in a row.

The Vikings (4-2-1, 1-0) were scoring 30 points per game while allowing 21 points per game.

Tucker Sargent has the highlights.