THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Howard travels to Perry for our Game of the Week

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers welcomed the Howard Huskies for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

The Huskies (4-0) entered scoring scoring 30 points per game and only giving up 10 points per game. The Panthers (3-1) beat Peach County 35-7 last week.

This was the first region game for both teams. Perry shut out Howard last year 35-0. Will the game be more competitive this year?

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Herb St. John Stadium: