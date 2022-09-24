THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Howard travels to Perry for our Game of the Week

The Perry Panthers welcomed the Howard Huskies for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.
Clayton Poulnott,
The End Zone Highlights: Howard Travels To Perry For Our Game Of The Week

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Perry Panthers welcomed the Howard Huskies for our Game of the Week on The End Zone.

The Huskies (4-0) entered scoring scoring 30 points per game and only giving up 10 points per game. The Panthers (3-1) beat Peach County 35-7 last week.

This was the first region game for both teams.  Perry shut out Howard last year 35-0. Will the game be more competitive this year?

Shaaz Peerani has the highlights from Herb St. John Stadium:

Categories: End Zone, Game of the Week, Local Sports, Sports
Tags: , , , , ,

Related