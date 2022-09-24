THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Houston County welcomes Warner Robins

The Demons (1-3) were off to a bad start, scoring only 34 points in four games. The Bears (4-0) were averaging 56 points per game.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Demons traveled to Freedom Field to take on the Houston County Bears Friday night.

The Demons (1-3) were off to a bad start, scoring only 34 points in four games. The Bears (4-0) were averaging 56 points per game.

Warner Robins had beaten Houston County in five straight seasons, including a 49-9 win last year.

Check out the highlights below: